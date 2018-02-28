What people love about the movies

The perfect film features two car chases, three fight scenes and two twists, according to research. The ultimate blockbuster would also include two romantic moments, two villains and be exactly two hours long. Movie lovers also expect the lead character to be introduced after the supporting characters and have a soundtrack inspired by the compositions in Pulp Fiction. The research was commissioned by Cineworld in the lead up to the Oscar to find out from the nation what makes the perfect award-winning film.