Police Dog Released From Hospital After Losing Teeth While Detaining Suspect

The Santa Ana Police Department said a police dog that lost teeth after chasing down and detaining a suspect was released from hospital on February 27, after receiving a purple heart tag to commend his valor.Puskas, an eight-year-old Dutch shepherd, was injured when he chased down Antonio Padilla Jr in an industrial complex in Irvine, local reports said, after the suspect sped off when officers tried to pull him over, prompting a dramatic chase.The suspect was on parole after being accused of using his truck to try to run over a police officer during a traffic stop on February 18, the report said.Puskas lost all of his upper and lower teeth, except for his canines, police said, and underwent surgery. The suspect was taken to a hospital for bites to his arm, local reports said.Police released this footage of Puskas being released from hospital, saying he was “ready for pampering and lots of belly rubs,” on doctor’s orders. Credit: Santa Ana Police Department via Storyful

