Police Admit New Allegations Have Surfaced During Probe Into Leaked Documents

In a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday, February 28, a police spokeswoman confirmed an investigation into the matter of leaked documents from the office of Coalition MP Michaelia Cash had uncovered new allegations.The police representative told the hearing the investigation was ongoing after it was found an aide to Cash, the jobs and innovation minister, leaked documents to the press about an imminent police raid at the Australian Workers’ Union. The aide resigned and Cash retracted a statement declaring no one in her staff was responsible.On the same day, Cash directly responded to questions about her newly appointed chief of staff by threatening to reveal “rumours” about women employed by opposition leader Bill Shorten. Cash later withdrew her comments, ABC reported. Credit: Senator Murray Watt via Storyful