Trudeau defends controversy-plagued India trip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his controversy-plagued trip to India in the House of Commons, as opposition leader Andrew Scheer questioned the government's explanation that rogue factions in India helped facilitate the appearance of a convicted terrorist at an event in attempt to embarrass Trudeau. For his part, Trudeau is backing the theory, but it hasn't stopped Canada's Indian community from questioning whether the trip will have any positive impact