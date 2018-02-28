Airline Passenger Kicked Off Plane for Erratic Behavior at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Kelly Smekens recorded video of a disruptive passenger who got kicked off a Cincinnati-bound flight departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 26.Smekens told Storyful that airline officials had asked the man to leave the flight over his behavior. Once off the airplane, the man stripped to the waisted and squared off with airport personnel. Video from another passenger shows the man punched one of the airport workers in the confrontation on the tarmac.American Airlines flight number AA5466 was set to leave at 1:29 pm local time but departed almost 40 minutes later due to the incident with the passenger. Credit: Kelly Smekens via Storyful