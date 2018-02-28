News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Is Ivanka Trump unqualified? Newsroom readers respond

“Ivanka and Jared must return to NYC and stay out of U.S. politics.” “She’s qualified, she’s designed handbags, stilettos and a wonderful perfume fragrance, Ugh!” Newsroom readers are joining the chorus questioning if Ivanka Trump has too much power.

The first daughter and adviser to dad President Trump recently traveled to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the latest eyebrow-raising appearance as part of her controversial post. Pundits and the public have long questioned her role and influence, but now White House chief of staff John Kelly is also said to be concerned. This week he made the call to downgrade the security clearance of Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. According to a report, Kelly is frustrated and questioning whether the first daughter has the qualifications to represent the administration. Newsroom seems to agree: “We have children playing king and queen while poppa plays President,” one reader wrote. Another chimed in: “To represent the U.S. should be an earned honor, not appointing relatives.”

What do you think? Does Ivanka deserve her power in the White House? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

Latest

0321_1800_PER-Hospital
2:05

Perth Children's Hospital finally about to open
0321_1800_PER-Myer
1:19

Myer suffers worst losses in 100 years
0321_1800_PER-Autism
1:21

Research shows link between sun exposure and autism
0321_1800_PER-Tourism
1:24

WA on the verge of major tourism boom
0313_1800_PER-Cyclone
1:00

Category 5 cyclone heading towards Perth 
0312_1800_PER-RSL
1:34

RSL introducing changes to Anzac Day celebrations
0321_1800_PER-Taser
2:56

Confronting video shows moment driver is tasered by police
0321_1800_BRI-AngleGrinder
0:21

Thief uses angle grinder to break into cigarette cabinet

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'