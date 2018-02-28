Is Ivanka Trump unqualified? Newsroom readers respond

“Ivanka and Jared must return to NYC and stay out of U.S. politics.” “She’s qualified, she’s designed handbags, stilettos and a wonderful perfume fragrance, Ugh!” Newsroom readers are joining the chorus questioning if Ivanka Trump has too much power.

The first daughter and adviser to dad President Trump recently traveled to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the latest eyebrow-raising appearance as part of her controversial post. Pundits and the public have long questioned her role and influence, but now White House chief of staff John Kelly is also said to be concerned. This week he made the call to downgrade the security clearance of Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. According to a report, Kelly is frustrated and questioning whether the first daughter has the qualifications to represent the administration. Newsroom seems to agree: “We have children playing king and queen while poppa plays President,” one reader wrote. Another chimed in: “To represent the U.S. should be an earned honor, not appointing relatives.”

What do you think? Does Ivanka deserve her power in the White House? Join the conversation in Newsroom.