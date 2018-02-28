News

Police Appeal For Information About Gymea Fatal Fire

Police are investigating an October 2017 fire in Gymea, south of Sydney, which killed 39-year-old Jeffrey Lindsell.According to police, Lindsell had spent time at a local pub before walking to his home nearby, which later caught fire.A Fairfax report stated his girlfriend was able to free herself from the blaze, but Lindsell emerged from his home alight and later died of his injuries.Police believe the fire was deliberately lit and are appealing for further information from anyone who may have seen the victim on his final evening. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful

