Gas attendant gets flipped when car leaves with pump still attached

A novice driver tried to leave a petrol station in eastern China with the pump still attached to the car, flipping a worker in the air when she got tripped by the hose.

The CCTV video, captured in the Anhui province on February 24, shows a white car abruptly leaving the station with the fuel nozzle is still attached.

When the worker tried to take the nozzle out, she got tripped over by the hose, flipped in the air and then the entire petrol dispenser fell down.

The woman was injured and sent to hospital.