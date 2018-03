Those living in the higher elevations around San Diego woke up to a snow day on Tuesday, February 27. Up to eight inches of snow fell in the highest elevations, according to the National Weather Service.The snow prompted the closure of at least five school districts, a news report said, and the weather service urged drivers to use caution.This video shows the snow in Julian, where six inches of snow had fallen. Credit: Peacefield Boutique Orchard via Storyful