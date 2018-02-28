Ohio River Floods Ohio Town's Waterfront

Flooding along the Ohio River was expected to persist through the end of the week after it crested in Cincinnati on Monday, February 26. Rain predicted in the middle of the week could keep the river above flood stage, a news report said.The river was expected to fall to minor flood stage by Friday. It’s the highest the river has crested in Cincinnati since 1997.This video shows the flooding along the river in Ripley, Ohio. Credit: Travis Dotson via Storyful