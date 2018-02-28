Gun Owner Destroys Her AR-15 as Response to Florida High School Shooting

Deborah Lentz destroyed her gun as a reaction to a high school shooting in Florida in which 17 people died.Speaking on CNN, Lentz said she was inspired to destroy her gun after seeing another video posted online in which a former gun enthusiast destroyed his gun to ensure no one could come to any harm as a result of it.On Twitter, Lentz said that reducing the number of guns available won’t solve the problem, but “it will help.” She also said while her actions are just a drop in the bucket she chooses to do what she can.This video shows Lentz destroy her gun with an angle grinder. Credit: Deborah Lentz via Storyful