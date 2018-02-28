Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane

A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency return to Salt Lake City Airport after one of its engines caught fire on Monday, February 26, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Passenger Che Cullenbine captured video out of the plane window.The plane, which was heading to Los Angeles, had to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff at 6:45 am, according to local news reports. The plane landed successfully and no one was injured, the report said.In a statement quoted in local reports, Southwest Airlines said, “The pilots of flight 604 operating today from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) elected to return to SLC after receiving a cockpit indication of a performance issue with one of the aircraft engines." Credit: Che Cullenbine via Storyful