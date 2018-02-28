Giant Boulder Crashes Onto Ohio Highway, Shutting Road for Cleanup

A rock slide, including a giant boulder, fell onto a Ohio state highway on Monday, February 26, prompting officials to close the road until the debris could be removed.Crews worked through the night to remove the rock. Once the road is cleared, officials will need to assess the roadway to determine if more repairs are needed.It’s unclear how long the road will be closed, with estimates running as long as two weeks, a news report said. However, one eastbound lane of the road had reopened on Tuesday morning.Officials said recent heavy rain triggered the rockslide.This video shows crews working to clear the roadway Monday evening. Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation via Storyful