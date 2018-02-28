Kind Man Rescues Pelican Caught in Huge Hook

When visiting Robbie’s Marina in Islamorada, Florida, David Freiheit noticed a pelican with a huge lure snagged in its beak and neck.David told Storyful that it was a huge relief to eventually remove those hooks from the pelican.“I noticed a pelican with a huge lure stuck in its beak and neck. I managed to lure of the pelican over with a fish and grabbed it. The folks at the marina got a pair of pliers, and we carefully removed the lure,” added David.The pelican was immediately taken in for care after the rescue. Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful