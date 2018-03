This is Lola the Chihuahua. She’s the boss at the Sunflower Farm Creamery. A resident for over two years, she’s a regular on the farm.Often seen lounging with Gracie, chasing Virginia and Evelyn, herding Tess and Mildred and trying to win Moo’s heart. Sunflower Farm Creamery can be chaotic at times but no matter what they always listen to Lola. Credit: Sunflower Farm Creamery via Storyful