A ewe has given birth to an astonishing FIVE lambs - all fittingly named after Great Britain's five Winter Olympic medalists. The super-rare delivery of quintuplet lambs Izzy, Lizzie, Laura, Dominic and Billy came on Saturday, February 24. Surprised farmer Hannah Dean was expecting the mother, Shauna - named after animated character Shaun the sheep - to give birth to four and was stunned when she saw the extra one.