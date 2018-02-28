Clashes Between Police and Protesters Outside Ukrainian Parliament in Kiev

There were clashes between police and protesters outside the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev on February 27.Yaroslav Trakalo, a spokesman for the National Police, told local media that 14 law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, which saw protesters burn tires in front of the parliament building.Reports also said police seized Molotov cocktails at the scene.Anton Gerashchenko, a deputy from the People’s Front Party, blamed members of Mikheil Saakashvili’s Movement of New Forces for the clashes. Saakashvili denied those claims in a post on his Facebook page.Supporters of Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, recently marched in Kiev demanding the impeachment of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.On February 27, the Ukrainian parliament was scheduled to prepare for the consideration of a draft law on the establishment of an Anti-Corruption Court. Credit: Андрій Дзиндзя (Andrew Dzyndzy) via Storyful