Major Essex road blocked as 17 cars crash in pile-up

Seventeen vehicles have been involved in a crash in Essex in south-east England in inclement weather.

The major incident took place on the A120 at Elmstead, blocking the road eastbound, according to local reports.

Video filmed this morning by a passenger in a car going Clacton-bound showed a large lorry on the carriageway's embankment and long tailbacks.

Essex police tweeted: "We're dealing with a 17 vehicle collision on the #A120 between Colchester & Elmstead Market (Clacton-bound carriageway). One person w/ minor injury & a number of cars have been damaged. Road may need to be closed for recovery."

Adverse weather conditions hit much of the UK today, with more delays expected on the roads as more snow is expected.