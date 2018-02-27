News

Florida Woman Pays Nearly $500 Water Bill With Pennies

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26.Deltona resident Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies.Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month.McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.Her Facebook Live clips had earned over 13,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Dana McCool via Storyful

