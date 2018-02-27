1 in 20 diners have walked out of a restaurant

One in 20 diners have walked out of a restaurant WITHOUT paying, according to a study. The research revealed fed-up restaurant goers have skipped the bill - because they were sick of waiting for the cheque. And a further 25 per cent admit they would consider doing a runner if they had to wait for an excessive amount of time - any longer than 30 minutes. The research of 2,000 restaurant goers found they typically have to wait nine minutes and 57 seconds from the point they ask for the bill until the moment they settle it.