This is the shocking moment a mum discovered a dead mouse sewn into her daughter’s Asda school skirt. Natalie Kirkwood, 31, grew increasingly worried about the pungent odour coming from her seven-year-old daughter Sofia’s skirt. She inspected the grey skirt pleats and realised one of them appeared to be stuffed. Natalie and partner Stuart, 34, cut it open and to her horror discovered a decomposing mouse.