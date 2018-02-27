Artists Chop Trees to Spell 'SOS' to Highlight Indonesia's Deforestation Issue

A group of artists directed by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic has chopped trees to spell “SOS” across a palm plantation to highlight deforestation in Indonesia.The project, which was carried out in Bukit Mas, Sumatra, aims to draw attention to the ongoing destruction of Indonesia’s rainforest.It was carried out by a group of artists from Splash and Burn as well as the Sumatran Orangutan Society. Credit: Splash and Burn — Ernest Zacharevic via Storyful