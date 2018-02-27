Near-Paralyzed Vulture Makes Miraculous Recovery in South Africa

Volunteers at South African-based vulture conservation organization VulPro shared a clip on February 25 of a vulture who made a miraculous recovery after being left paralyzed.According to VulPro, the vulture was found paralyzed and was first given a small chance of recovery. The clip shows the vulture taking a number of steps unassisted.“Watching these improvements and knowing you are giving so much back to endangered species is what VulPro is all about. Keep fighting little dude,” the tweet read.The clip had earned over 2,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: VulPro via Storyful