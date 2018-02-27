David Davis ignores question on Brexit 'meal for crisps' dig

Brexit Secretary David Davis was asked by reporter "have we negotiated for a packet of crisps?" as he arrived at Downing Street for a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and senior government ministers. It comes after Sir Martin Donnelly, who left his role as permanent secretary at the Department of International Trade last year, told BBC Radio 4: "You're giving up a three-course meal, which is the depth and intensity of our trade relationships across the European Union and partners now, for the promise of a packet of crisps in the future if we manage to do trade deals outside the European Union which aren't going to compensate for what we're giving up.".