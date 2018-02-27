Southwest plane engine catches fire mid-flight

A Southwest Airlines flight departing from Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday (February 26) was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff due to an engine problem.

A shocking 30-second video filmed from the ground shows large flames shooting out of Southwest Airlines flight 604 bound for Los Angeles International Airport intermittently.

Filmer Ben McConkie said: "I was startled by a series of loud bangs as fire poured out of the right engine of a Southwest plane," he said. "They quickly understood there was an issue and made a tight right turn to return to Salt Lake City International airport."

According to reports there were more than 100 passengers and five crew members aboard the aircraft.

The plane landed safely.