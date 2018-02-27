Argentine Navy Seizes 5 Tons of Marijuana in Record Drug Bust

More than 5 tons of marijuana was seized by the Argentine Navy over the weekend of February 25 in the northern towns of Itati and Clorinda, and the eastern city Ituzaingo.A total of 9,431 pounds was confiscated in Itati alone, and local authorities received threats after the seizure, reports from Misiones Online confirmed.Despite the threats, the drug bust continued, and the total seizure of marijuana in all three areas marks a new record, surpassing the previous one in January 2014.This footage shows police cataloguing the marijuana packages. Credit: Prefectura Naval Argentina via Storyful