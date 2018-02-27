Video games: The Olympic event of the future?
Will video games be an Olympic event in the future? It could be closer to happening than you think. The video game industry is booming with the advent of eSports — there are competitive leagues, with lucrative sponsors, news conferences and million-dollar prize pools, not to mention the hundreds of millions of fans across the world. With the Olympics looking to attract a younger audience, video games and eSports might just be coming to an Olympic venue sooner than you'd think