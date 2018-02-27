Oldest Oscar winner Christopher Plummer could set new record

The oldest person to ever win an Oscar, Christopher Plummer, could set a new record at this year's Academy Awards. Plummer set the bar back in 2012 when, at the age of 82, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Now he has the chance at another Academy Award — but in the Canadian legend's eyes, he's a longshot. Plummer sat down with host Ian Hanomansing to talk about this year's Oscars, what it was like to play a billionaire, and the #MeToo movement