Patrick Brown leadership candidacy lasts 11 days
Patrick Brown's leadership candidacy lasted 11 days, after the former Ontario Conservative Party leader announced he was withdrawing his bid. Brown originally resigned as leader a month ago following allegations of sexual misconduct, but announced his candidacy in the party's new leadership race not long after. This latest twist comes after the announcement that Ontario's integrity commissioner is probing Brown's finances based on a complaint from a Tory caucus member