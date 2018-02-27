Burning Southwest Plane Makes Emergency Return to Salt Lake City Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency return to Salt Lake City Airport after its engine caught fire on Monday, February 26.The dramatic moment when the burning plane flew back to the airport was captured on camera by eyewitness Ben McConkie.The plane, which was heading to Los Angeles, had to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff at 6.45 am, according to local news reports. The plane landed successfully and no one was injured. Credit: Ben McConkie via Storyful