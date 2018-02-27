Fire Crews Continue to Douse Bunnings Flames

Fire crews on Tuesday, February 27, continued to douse the flames that started the night before and destroyed a hardware store in Inglewood, Western Australia.The fire, which at one point reached around eight metres high, was reported at a Bunnings store on Beaufort Street around 9 pm on Monday night, prompting the dispatch of around 100 firefighters, ABC reported. Residents were evacuated due to a risk of exploding pressurised gas canisters and toxic smoke.A Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman told WA Today that the roof of the store had collapsed while the walls were “leaning precariously in the direction of a block of flats.”While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the estimated damage caused by the fire is expected to be around $5 million. Credit: Apollo Risk Services – Insurance Brokers via Storyful