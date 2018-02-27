Sacramento Highways Turned to Slush After Hail Storm

Sacramento, California, was blanketed in not snow, but hail, on Monday, February 26. The precipitation was the first Sacramento had seen in more than a month, while in the northern Sierra Nevadas up to four feet of snow was forecasted by week’s end.The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted the slush caused by the hail made driving conditions difficult.The Sacramento Bee reported the city had received a half-inch of rain by mid-Monday afternoon and another quarter-inch was expected by Tuesday morning. By Wednesday, the nearby Sierra Nevada mountain passes could see as much as four feet of snow. Credit: Elias D Realty via Storyful