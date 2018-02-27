Fierce Fire Torches 'Iconic' Bunnings Warehouse in Inglewood

An iconic Bunnings hardware store in Inglewood, Western Australia, was gutted in a fire that threatened residents and nearby homes on February 26.The blaze was reported at 9pm on Monday night and more than 100 firefighters were dispatched through the evening to contain the blaze, which reached more than 8 metres high, ABC reported. Residents were evacuated due to a risk of exploding pressurised gas canisters and toxic chemicals released into the air after the roof collapsed.These videos, taken by ABC Perth presenter Nadia Mitsopoulos, show the entire building engulfed in flames and firefighters still working the next morning.While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the estimated damage caused by the fire is expected to surpass $5 million, according to WA Today. Credit: Nadia Mitsopoulos via Storyful