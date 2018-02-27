Deer Jumps Into Ohio River In Louisville

Samantha Moore was filming this deer bounding through the streets of downtown Louisville on Monday morning, near the Galt House hotel, when the deer jumped over a gate and into the Ohio River. The deer may have narrowly missed being hit by a car.Samantha told Storyful, “We were taking pictures of the flood and heard my friend say, ‘There’s a deer!’ I turned around and started recording. She started to run toward us so he started clapping and she turned a little and then jumped. She swam towards the Bell of Louisville. We were all in shock.” Credit: Samantha Moore via Storyful