A vendor's hydrogen balloon exploded, injuring two people in central China.

The clip, shot in Wuhan in the Hubei province on February 24, shows the fire suddenly bursting out of a vendor’s hydrogen balloon on the side of the road.

According to local news, a man and his 2-year-old niece were injured when they were going to purchase the balloon and they were sent to hospital.

The vendor ran away and police were trying to find him.