Aerial Footage Shows Ohio River Inundating Kentucky Town

Several roads in Augusta, Kentucky, were shut down during a local state of emergency from the flooding of the Ohio River on Monday, February 26.The river crested in Cincinnati, northwest of Augusta, on Monday, and was expected to remain at flood stage the remainder of the week, the National Weather Service said. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued a statewide state of emergency due to the flooding.This video gives an aerial view of the flooding in Augusta. Credit: jolleyaerialphotography via Storyful