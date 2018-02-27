Dumpster Towed Through Louisville Floodwater

The waterfront in Louisville, Kentucky, remained underwater on Monday, February 26, as the Ohio River was expected to crest in the afternoon.Despite that expectation, however, the river was forecast to remain at moderate flooding levels until Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.Heavy rain, including nearly three inches at Louisville airport on Saturday, triggered the flooding, a news report said. A crest of 36.1 feet would be the ninth-highest crest for the Ohio River in Louisville.This video shows a dumpster being towed in the floodwater in Louisville’s waterfront area. Credit: ACOFFEYDESIGNS via Storyful