Technology is Redefining Independence

A new app has been developed that connects blind and partially sighted people with “remote operators” to guide them through day-to-day tasks.

The revolutionary mobile tech claims to give people the power of sight by connecting them via a camera to a remote sighted agent who can describe what is going on around them.

A camera that is mounted to advanced wireless glasses is hooked up to a distributed network of trained human professionals who can help visually impaired people accomplish any task, big or small.

Whether that is simply buying a greeting card or running a marathon, the new tech has transformed lives.

The project is part of a campaign called #CaseForChange, which tells powerful stories of human change, all backed by mobile connectivity.

To demonstrate the power of the technology travel blogger @Davidsbeenhere travelled to New England to meet Erich Manser, who recently completed the Boston Marathon thanks to the app.

After finishing college, Erich put on some weight and looked to take up running as a way to stay fit and healthy.

But his low vision was proving to be an obstacle.

Using the Aira app over AT&T’s mobile network, Erich overcame the obstacles to train to marathon fitness.

He said the changes it has had to his life are “too numerous to mention.

“It’s like having a personal assistant with me at all times.

“In my day-to-day there are situations that come up all the time.

“I have difficulty identifying the right greeting card, but when I click and connect there is help there.

“So I have no excuse not to get my wife a card anymore.”

Making its way around the world, the #CaseForChange is packed with everything people need to tell their stories on what mobile operators globally are doing to tackle the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Watch the video in full here https://www.caseforchange.com/mobile-tech-power-sight/.

