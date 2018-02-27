Wounded Palestinian Teen Cousin of Activist Released Following Arrest in West Bank

Mohammed Tamimi, a 15-year-old Palestinian seriously wounded by a rubber bullet in December who is a cousin to activist Ahed Tamimi , was released following a raid conducted by the Israeli army in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh on February 26.Mohammed was among ten Palestinians, including five minors, arrested in the early morning raid. He was detained overnight.Ahed Tamimi, Mohammed’s cousin, was arrested in December after a video of her “provoking” Israeli soldiers went viral. She has since become a symbol of the Palestinian resistance.Mohammed was shot in the face by a rubber bullet in December and is awaiting surgery to restore a part of his skull. This video was filmed after his release and shows him speaking about the forthcoming surgery and his arrest. Credit: Yara Amleh via Storyful