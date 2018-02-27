30% of Millennials Brush Their Teeth Once a Day

For some millennials, morning breath may last for more than just the morning.

That’s because, according to new research, many young Americans are failing to regularly clean their teeth.

A new study into the dental hygiene habits of 2,000 Americans found three in ten millennials studied (30 percent) only brush their teeth ONCE a day.

Results also showed the average millennial surveyed has gone more than two days at a time without brushing their teeth at least once.

Despite some less than squeaky clean hygiene habits, over half of those polled (56 percent) are worried about losing teeth due to their oral health.

But that isn’t helped by avoiding the dentist, which still happens frequently. Nearly a quarter (22 percent) have even avoided going to the dentist simply because they don’t like the taste of the products used.

The research commissioned by Hello Products, a naturally friendly oral care start-up, also revealed it’s not just the taste that has people avoiding the dentist.

Six in ten (62 percent) American adults are too afraid to visit the dentist, with millennials more likely to be afraid of the dentist than any other age group.

More people are afraid of going in for a dental appointment (62 percent) than they would be if going in to see a neurologist (9 percent) or a surgeon (26 percent).

In fact, many would rather face their fears of public speaking than take a seat in the dentist’s chair.

The study examining the oral healthcare routines of 2,000 people found many still harbor a fear of the dentist’s chair they’ve held since childhood.

For 36 percent of survey respondents, the fear of the dentist began at the age of 10 or even earlier - with age 15 the average time in life for the fear to first kick in.

If given the choice, one in three (30 percent) would rather do a whole day at work than undergo a dental procedure.

Other scenarios included going without sex for a month (33 percent) or speaking in front of a crowd of more than 50 people (19 percent).

Only 23 percent of respondents 55 and older are very uncomfortable visiting the dentist, while 27 percent of millennials are.

The scariest thing people associate with the dentist is the fear of painful treatment (74 percent), fear of pain after treatment (47 percent) and noise of the dental drill (34 percent), followed by negative past experiences (29 percent) and worry that the anaesthetic won’t work (25 percent).

The results of the survey show millennials are more likely to have made excuses in order to not visit the dentist (50 percent) than people 55 and older (36 percent).

“It’s crucial to take the right steps every day to maintain a healthy mouth,” says Craig Dubitsky, founder of Hello Products. “This involves using effective oral care products, as well as being mindful of your daily habits. While most of us know that professional dental care is important for our overall health, visiting the dentist can still be a nerve-wracking experience for some, and we totally get that! Our mission is to create the most effective and beautiful products in the friendliest way possible that makes brushing fun for the entire family."

Survey respondents are attempting to get over the fear, however, with the results revealing that their fear of the dentist has decreased over time. In fact, fear of visiting the dentist has gotten better for 44 percent of respondents.

The survey showed that 50 percent of people wish the cost of oral care products was better, followed by the effectiveness (40 percent) and the taste (33 percent).

“Going to the dentist has many advantages aside from ensuring you have pearly whites and bad breath prevention,” says California based dentist, Dr. Lawrence Fung, DDS, founder of Silicon Beach Dental. “Research has shown that there are many linkages to oral health and your overall health.

“While going to the dentist can be scary, some of the ways you can help alleviate those feelings is by seeking a dentist who truly places a high emphasis on creating a welcoming environment to make you feel comfortable. When seeking a dentist, be sure to take a look at their bios and have an office tour to see if the place is welcoming.”

“Toothpaste flavor is very important in creating good oral health habits (which include regular checkups) for patients. If you can empower the patient to take back control of their oral health, it makes it more likely for them to go in. In our practice, we provide Hello Toothpaste to all of our new and existing patients because we love their mission statement, the ingredients used, the fun flavors and even more fun packaging. Hello Toothpaste has made brushing fun again, for all ages and in our practice we are happy to do whatever, invest in whatever is needed to help encourage our patients to brush more and take better care of their oral health.”