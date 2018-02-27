Rome Tourists on Open-Top Bus Are Irresistible Snowball Target

Tourists on an open-top sightseeing bus were pelted by snowballs as they drove toward the Colosseum in Rome on February 26, as Rome was hit by its first snow in years.Snowball fights were also seen at other historic sites, including the Vatican and the Forum, while the Circus Maximus became a playground for locals enjoying the novelty of snow.Every school in the Rome area was ordered to be closed due to the weather, attributed to winds coming from Siberia. Credit: @o_lo1211 via Storyful