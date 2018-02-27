Tree Crashes Down on Playground as Children Play in Rare Roman Snow

Some children in Rome had a lucky escape on February 26, Rome Today said, when a tree came crashing down into a playground where they were enjoying a rare snowy day in the city. No injuries were reported.This video shows the scene after the playground was cleared and closed.Across the city, a number of cars were reported damaged by trees or branches falling under the weight of the snow.Every school in the Rome area was ordered to be closed due to the weather, attributed to winds coming from Siberia. Credit: Vincenzo Precisano via Storyful