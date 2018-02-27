Passenger's carry-on catches fire in plane's overhead bin

This is the terrifying moment a passenger's bag caught fire on board a China Southern plane on Sunday (February 25).

The video, captured on the flight CZ3539 from Guangzhou City to Shanghai City while people were still boarding, shows an attendant throwing water and a male passenger emptying a bottle of juice to try to put out the fire on the bag stored in the overhead compartment.

According to reports, smoke suddenly appeared from a power bank in a passenger's bag and burst into flames when commuters as passengers were boarding.

The incident took place at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

Fortunately, the fire was extinguished quickly and a replacement aircraft arrived, taking off three hours later.