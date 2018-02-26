Snowball Fight Breaks Out at Saint Peter's Basilica in Vatican

People were filmed throwing snowballs at each other in front of Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on February 26, as snow fell across central Italy.Molly Burhans, who took this footage, said that the snowball fight was between “seminarians from American College and British College.” However, a number of women and children can be seen taking part.This was the first snow in Rome since 2012, according to local media.Every school in the area was ordered to be closed due to the weather, attributed to winds coming from Siberia. Credit: Molly Burhans via Storyful