Meet the happily married professional dominatrix

A happily married woman has lifted the lid on her career as a professional dominatrix - charging clients £200-an-hour to fulfil fantasies, including being treated like dogs and even as human ashtrays.

Bliss Theodora, 31, also known as Mistress Bliss, works from either her home dungeon, or one she rents that has disabled access, in the heart of London's East End.

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, the former lingerie model said: “I don't provide a sexual service, or intimate body worship and I won’t do anything illegal – for obvious reasons.