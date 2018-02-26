Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast

A blue-ringed octopus was spotted in a rock pool in Kiama, on New South Wales’ South Coast, on February 7.A similar sighting was reported up the coast in January, and more recently in February, the venomous molluscs have also been spotted this year on beaches in Adelaide, South Australia, Adelaide Now reported.The animal’s blue spots are only visible when it is angry or agitated, and it generally it only bites when threatened. The blue-ringed octopus’ fast-acting venom can cause breathing difficulties, paralysis and can be fatal. Credit: Greg Tannos via Storyful