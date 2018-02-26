Police Pursue Naked Man Riding ATV on Missouri Highway

A naked man riding an ATV led police on a hour-long chase near Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, February 25.The pursuit started near Shoalcreek and crossed onto Missouri 152 and Interstate 435, where the ATV-rider drove into oncoming traffic, and ended near former Sam’s Town Casino, according to local news reports.This video was taken by eyewitness Jesse Fishell. It shows the naked man riding the ATV south in the northbound lane of the Interstate 435. Fishell told Storyful he filmed the bizarre incident in order to prove to his partner why he was going to be late home for dinner. Credit: Jesse Fishell via Storyful