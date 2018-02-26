Little Miami River Brings Flooding to Loveland, Ohio

The Little Miami River spilled its banks in Loveland, Ohio, on Sunday, February 25, while downstream in Cincinnati the level of the Ohio River reached its highest level in decades.The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the Ohio River was expected to crest at around 60.7 feet on Sunday evening. The level of the Ohio River has reached the highest level since 1997 following the third wettest February on record for Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service.This video shows flooding around the Little Miami River, a tributary of the Ohio River, in Loveland. Credit: Campaign Hawks via Storyful