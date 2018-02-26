Police Find Drugs in Highlighter Pens Imported From China to Sydney

Police on February 23 seized 300 kg of ephedrine, which is used to make the drug methamphetamine, or ice, concealed in 21,000 highlighter pens imported from China to Sydney.The Australian Border Force spotted “anomalies” in a shipment of five pallets of pens arriving in its Port Botany examination facility on February 10. Police then swooped on a Sydney storage facility, seized the pens and arrested three men aged 26, 27 and 34. The 27-year-old will appear in court on February 28 for “importing commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug,” ABC reported.New South Wales Police said the amount of seized ephedrine was equivalent to 2.4 million doses of ice. The drug would “absolutely devastate Sydney, New South Wales and regional areas if it was allowed to get out on the streets,” police told ABC. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful