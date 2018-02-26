Drone Footage Captures Tornada Damage in Osceola, Arkansas

Arkansas resident Tim Moody captured drone footage of tornado damaged left behind in Osceola, on February 24.The National Weather Service reported extensive damage in the wake of an EF-1 category tornado that hit eastern Arkansas. The storm that hit Mississippi County had winds reaching 90 mph on Saturday afternoon.This video shows storm damage to a Systex Corporation warehouse and the Rodeway Inn, which lost its roof. Credit: Tim Moody via Storyful